Mitsubishi Compact SUV Teased Ahead Of Geneva Premiere

Following months of speculation and spy shots, Mitsubishi's latest SUV is finally starting to take shape.
Previewed by an official image ahead of its 2017 Geneva Motor Show premiere, the vehicle shows its profile, highlighted by a slightly sloping roofline, taillights inspired by the XR-PHEV II Concept, and a modern front end that seems to be in line with the company's latest design language.
Mitsubishi doesn’t have much to say about this upcoming Nissan Qashqai rival, but rumor has it that it will likely be known as the Eclipse. However, under the skin, it will have nothing in common with the compact sports car, using a shortened Outlander platform.
Furthermore, the SUV, whose name has yet to be confirmed, is also expected to get the brand's S-AWC all-wheel drive system, along with a multi-link rear axle.
The engine lineup should include a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol unit, mated to a CVT and AWD, along with a 2.2-liter diesel, which will be working together with a 6-speed manual and FWD. Other powertrains will join the lineup later on, and some sort of electrification is expected as well, but we should have more info on March 7, when the car will make its debut in Switzerland.