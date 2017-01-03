Mitsubishi To Launch Nissan Qashqai Rival In Geneva

Mitsubishi is apparently preparing to unveil a rival to the Nissan Qashqai at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 in March.
Autocar reports that the new crossover will sit below the Outlander in the brand's range and that it will be slightly larger than the ASX.
According to an unnamed source, the design of the model will be much sleeker than other Mitsubishi crossovers and SUVs.
“Design is increasingly at the forefront of Mitsubishi’s planning. It will take time for the changes to come through, and we will always have a certain utilitarian quality, but Land Rover has proved you can be both rugged and stylish, and we intend to follow that path,” the source said.
It is thought that the model's design will be heavily inspired by the XR-PHEV II concept car meaning we can expect to see a heavily-tapered roof and rear window, a stylish front fascia and some sporty touches.
In terms of powertrains, Mitsubishi should offer its Qashqai rival with the diesel range of the ASX as well as a brand new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.