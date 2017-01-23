Mitsubishi's Qashqai Rival To Be Dubbed Eclipse

At March’s Geneva Motor Show, Mitsubishi will premiere its rival to the Nissan Qashqai and thanks to a UK publication’s review of a prototype, we have some juicy new details about the model.
According to Auto Express, the new Mitsubishi SUV will likely be dubbed the Eclipse and have a design closely mimicking the bright red XR-PHEV Concept II from the Geneva Motor Show in 2015. That means that the Eclipse will include the same sleek roofline, aggressive front fascia and edgy panels.
Beneath the skin, a shortened version of the Outlander’s platform can be found but it has been lightened and strengthened for the Eclipse. Additionally, the SUV comes standard with a multi-link rear axle and the availability of the company’s electronically controlled S-AWC all-wheel drive system that allows torque to be funnelled to the wheel with the most grip.
Although details about the full range of engines isn’t known at this early stage, a new 1.5-liter turbo petrol mated to a CVT and four-wheel drive could prove the most popular. A 2.2-liter diesel will also be available as will front-wheel drive options and a six-speed manual.
Stay tuned for more details about the Mitsubishi Eclipse in the coming weeks.