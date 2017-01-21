Motorcyclist Rear-Ends Car At High Speed, Amazingly Ends Up Sitting On The Trunk

High speed motorcycle accidents rarely end well for the rider, so the fact this guy managed to "Spider-Man" his way onto the trunk of that saloon was almost a miracle.
The footage comes courtesy of the Life of Brian YouTube channel. We'd say the reason why the accident happened in the first place, was speed and a lack of awareness. As that saloon almost came to a crawl stuck behind another car, the rider didn't apply the brakes until it was too little too late.
It was the inertia of the crash that propelled him forward and onto the trunk of the car, which, we have to say, at that point was probably the absolute best scenario anyone could hope for.
After the impact, the car continues to drive on for about 10 seconds before pulling over, allowing the shaken up rider to climb down. Once the driver emerges, the two share some words, with the rider acting extremely angry, which is understandable - though we'd like to know what exactly he thought happened.
He surely must have realized how lucky he was to be standing there having an argument.