NEVS, Owner Of Saab, To Build EVs At New Chinese Plant

National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), the company which brought Saab back from the grave only to kill it, has received approval to begin production electric vehicles at a manufacturing plant in Tianjin, China.
Green Car Congress says that following the Chinese National Development Reform Commission’s (NDRC) approval of NEVS application, the firm becomes the first joint venture company with international investors to be granted such approval.
Construction at NEVS Chinese production facility is already underway and is anticipated to be fully operational by the end of 2017 where it could build up to 200,000 electric vehicles annually.
Speaking of the application approval, chairman of NEVS, Kai Johan Jiang said “I am very grateful for the approval we now have received for the electric vehicle production license. It is an extremely important milestone for NEVS, which is based on 70 years of Saab long history. It means that we can take the next step to realize our vision— shape mobility for a more sustainable future.”
It remains unclear if NEVS intends on launching any ground-up electric vehicles anytime soon. In the immediate future, it will focus on building and delivering 150,000 electric Saab 9-3 models by the end of 2020 to Chinese leasing company Panda New Energy.