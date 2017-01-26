New 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Arrives In The US From $175,100

Almost a year after it visited the 2016 NY Auto Show, Audi's new R8 V10 Spyder is now available for sale in the States.
Priced from $175,100, not including a $1,250 destination charge, it uses the same 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that churns out 540 horsepower and 398 pound-feet (540 Nm) of torque as the coupe. The open-top supercar is faster and more powerful than its predecessor, and needs just 3.5 seconds to go from naught to 60 mph (96 km/h), before topping out at 198 mph (319 km/h).
It gets a soft top system that weighs 97 pounds (44 kg) and uses an electrohydraulic system to raise and lower in 20 seconds, at speeds up to 31 mph (km/h). When lowered, it folds into a flat storage compartment over the engine. Audi states that the rear window can be retracted individually, even with the roof up, allowing the rich sound of the V12 to flow into the cockpit.
Inside, there's 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display, replacing the traditional instrument panel, as well ass Audi Connect with 4G LTE connectivity, Internet radio, destination entry via MyAudi, travel information, Google Earth satellite maps, and Wi-Fi hotspot for the passenger. Other features include the Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, MMI touch, and heated and electrically adjustable sports seats.
Coinciding with the launch of the 2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder is the kick-off of the IMSA race season, at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where the Germans will defend last year's title with three R8 LMS GT3 race cars, which use the same naturally aspirated V10 engine as the road model.