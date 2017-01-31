New 2017 BMW 5-Series Touring Is A Suave Load Lugger

BMW has revealed the Touring version of the 5-Series ahead of its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
This is the second variant of BMW’s executive model and is developed specifically with the European market in mind.
Obviously the new 5-Series Touring benefits from the same lightweight chassis technology found in the Sedan while also gaining a standard rear air suspension with automatic self-leveling.
The boot capacity has grown to 570lt with the rear seats in place and can reach up to 1,700lt if you fold them away. The rear bench comes with a 40:20:40 split while the hatchback now features a separately-opening rear window and an automatic tailgate operation.
The new 5-Series Touring will be initially available with four engine options; starting off with the petrol units, the 530i Touring will be powered by the known 248hp turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit while the 540i xDrive is getting the 3.0-litre six-cylinder one with 335hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of peak torque.
The initial diesel range will include the 520d which offers 187hp from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit and the 530d which gets the six-cylinder 3.0-litre with 261hp and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of peak torque. The latter can be optioned with xDrive all-wheel drive as well.
The new BMW 5-Series Touring also gets the same advanced technological features of its four-door brother, meaning the new generation infotainment system that comes with a 10.25-inch display and gesture control, the latest head-up display and a whole range of active safety systems, including Crossing traffic warning and Priority warning, Lane Change Assistant and Lane keeping assistant and of course the Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function.
BMW says that sales of the new 5-Series Touring are expect to start in June, with additional variants planned to join the range over the course of the year.