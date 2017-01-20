New 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Officially Revealed

Ford has revealed the first pictures of the facelifted 2018 Mustang Convertible.
The new open-top version adopts the same tweaked styling with its hard-top sibling, including a lower bonnet, new headlights, a wider grille and new bumpers.
Inside the new Mustang Convertible is also getting the 12-inch digital instrument cluster that debuted in the Mustang Coupe, along a wide range of driver assistance technologies that include a Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and the MyMode system which can store your driving preferences for the next time you drive.
With the V6 engine option ditched, customers are left with a choice of either the 2.3-litre Ecoboost or the 5.0-litre V8, both of which Ford has updated for better overall performance.
Although Ford hasn’t released any figures yet, they’ve let us know that the four-cylinder EcoBoost will provide more torque and that the V8 unit now comes fitted with direct and port fuel injection, translating into more power and better gas mileage.
There is also a new exhaust system with an active valve system to control the level of the V8 soundtrack you want in any given time. The chassis benefits from the introduction of an optional Magneride adaptive suspension.
The new 2018 Ford Mustang will be available in three new color options and with 12 wheel choices, when it arrives at the market this fall.