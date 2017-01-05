New Bentley Continental Supersports Is A 700HP Bullet Train

PHOTO GALLERY

Bentley pulled the wraps off the new Continental Supersports and boy, we did not see that one coming.Of course we expected their most extreme model yet but we never expected that Bentley would have the guts to give Continental figures like these: 710 PS (700 bhp), 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) from a redeveloped W12 engine.These power figures give the new Continental Supersports easily the title of the most powerful Bentley ever but wait there’s more; the company also claims that their latest model is also the world’s fastest and more powerful luxury four-seater on the planet.The new Supersports is able to score a 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 3.5) and top out at 205mph (330km/h). There is even a convertible version which requires 3.7 seconds for the 0-60mpg procedure (0-100km/h in 3.9).Bentley has upgraded the W12 engine with new high-performance turbos, a revised charged-air cooling system which create more boost while changes were made to the cranktrain, including new main and conrod bearing. The company also gave the chassis a torque vectoring system from the GT3-R, to make this beast behave more agile down the road.The carbon ceramic brake discs are the largest of their type in the world and hide behind a set of lightweight 21-inch forged alloys which together offer a 20kg weight saving in unsprung mass. Customers can also opt for an optional titanium exhaust which saves an additional 5kg. Overall, the new Bentley Continental Supersports is the lightest-ever version of the current Continental GT lineup and even lighter than its 2009 predecessor.