New BMW 7-Series Not Above Wearing Flamboyant Wheels

While most owners usually pick something from BMW's own options list for the G11 7-Series' rims, some take a completely different direction.
This black 7-Series is wearing Forgiato Quattresimo wheels, which we've mostly seen on crazy-looking low riders and large SUVs. The fact that this 7-Series Bimmer strapped them on makes for somewhat of a rare sighting.
The Quattresimo wheels are crafted from aircraft grade forged aluminum and can be ordered in a multitude of forging options like concave, step lip, convex or anything in between. There are also plenty of customization options for the finish, such as carbon, brushed, or in this case, black spokes with a gold lip, to match the gold finish on the grille.
The BMW might not look anywhere near as elegant or as sporty as it would with an Alpina or M Sport set, but if it's attention you're looking for, the Quattresimos have you covered, especially if you give the rest of the car a matching,...1990s Lexus-style gold trim job.