New Cars 3 Trailer Debuts Two New Characters

The second trailer for Disney-Pixar’s Cars 3 has just been released and strangely, it’s barely a trailer at all.
Instead, the near 2-minute long clip focuses on three of the main characters of the film including, of course, Lightning McQueen. As for the other two characters, they are new additions to the Cars world and promise to shake up the film.
The first, named Jackson Storm, will act as the main antagonist in the film. Voiced by Armie Hammer, Jackson Storm is portrayed as an exceptionally fast, stealthy and mean looking car which is powered by an 850 hp V8 engine. With a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a 214 mph top speed, Lightning McQueen better watch his back.
The second new character to star in Cars 3 will be Cruz Ramirez. She is voiced by Cristela Alonzo and acts as a friend of McQueen.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the new film, director Brian Fee said “McQueen is not the young hotshot anymore, the kid he was back then in Cars 1. He’s in the middle of his life, and as an athlete, that’s getting up there. You have your whole life ahead of you, yet your career is starting to show its age. He’s looking in the mirror and realizing, ‘I’m 40 years old,’ and dealing with the fact that the thing that you love more than anything else, you might not be able to do forever.”
Cars 3 will hit U.S. theatres on June 16, 2017.