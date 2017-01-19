New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Will Be 200 Pounds Lighter And Faster Than The Hellcat

Dodge's teasing machine has shifted into second gear for their latest high-performance Challenger model, which will resurrect the Demon moniker.
An even more hardcore version of the already insane 707hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the new Challenger SRT Demon is said to be more than 200 pounds (91 kg) lighter than its sibling.
Additionally, the improved muscle car will benefit from upgraded suspension, steering and brakes, along with the usual tweaks to the interior, which could see the introduction of sportier front seats and different trim. It will likely gain some exterior updates as well, including new wheels.
Dodge plans to show something new about the Challenger SRT Demon with each new picture/video released, culminating with the car's official presentation, scheduled for the 2017 New York International Auto Show this April.
The carmaker has released a special website for the Demon with a countdown clock that tells enthusiasts when "the next installment will be uncaged". The next teaser is scheduled for next week.