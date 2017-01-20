New DS Flagship Planned For China, Shanghai Show Debut Is Likely

Citroen's premium brand, DS, is getting ready to roll out a new flagship vehicle aimed specifically at the Chinese market.
The announcement is official, says CarNewsChina, adding that the vehicle will debut online next month, before celebrating its public premiere at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, in April.
The automaker is keeping quiet about the type of car it will present, but it could be a model based on the latest Citroen C6. Chinese media speculate that such a model would wear wear the DS9 moniker and be more than just a re-trimmed C6. Unlike the latter, which is only available with internal combustion engines, the DS version could offer a plug-in hybrid variant too.
Another plausible scenario is the French taking the new Peugeot 5008 and transforming it into an SUV. In this case, the vehicle would be produced and sold locally, probably with a different engine lineup than its European-market Peugeot sibling.
Note: Citroen Numero 9 DS Concept pictured