New G30 And Old F10 BMW 5-Series Go Head-To-Head In Video Comparison [w/Poll]

Even though most of you have probably made up your minds about the design of the all-new G30 5-Series (see our Visual Comparison here) this short video put together by BMW is here to fill in any blanks.
From the front, the biggest changes involve the headlights and the grille which are no longer separated as they were on the previous generation model. The headlight graphics are also different and less circular on the new car.
The old F10 also had a smaller grille, but also a more muscular bonnet, which has been dropped in favor of a smoother design for the new G30 5-Series.
BMW will also point out how the crease line on the G30 is divided into two parts, which makes for a more aggressive design - which this new generation of BMW models seem to be going for. As for the rear, the G30 features wider taillights (with new graphics) that stretch towards the side of the vehicle.
Of course, some of the biggest changes can be found inside the cabin where the 2018 5-Series trumps its predecessor in terms of technology, but enough from us, as we'll let BMW's video do the talking.