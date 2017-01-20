New G30 BMW M5 Rumored To Hit 62mph / 100kph In As Low As 3.5 Sec

There's a new BMW M5 coming our way, and it promises to be faster and more exciting than ever.
Citing people familiar with the matter, BMWBlog reports that the upcoming super sedan will need just 3.5-3.6 seconds to cover the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration, which makes it 0.7 seconds faster than its predecessor.
However, as impressive as that may be, that number would place it just behind one of its main rivals - more in terms of bragging rights than anything else, the latest Mercedes-AMG E63, and its ability of going from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in as low as 3.3 seconds in 'S' form, thanks to a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 604 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque in the range-topper.
Powering the upcoming BMW M5 will be an upgraded version of the current 4.4-liter V8 lump, which will be massaged to deliver 600 or more horsepower. The vehicle will get an all-wheel drive system for the first time, but drivers will get to choose between having output sent to all four corners and RWD at the touch of a button.
