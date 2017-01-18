New Honda Civic Goes On Sale This March In The UK, Starts From £18,235

Honda has released pricing for the 10th generation Civic hatch for the UK where it will go on sale from late March.
The new compact model carries an £18,235 ($22,230) starting price for the S grade, which is the entry point of the range, while the range-topping Prestige asks for at least £27,480 ($33,500).
With the launch of the new generation Civic, the automaker has also introduced two new turbocharged petrol engines: a 1.0-liter three-cylinder, rated at 129 PS (127 HP), and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder, which produces 182 PS (179HP).
Honda has yet to detail each Civic flavor and shed light on the standard and optional equipment available. Besides announcing the pricing though, the company has released residual values, which are predicted to be "among the best in its class". The company believes that the vehicle will hold up to 37 percent of its value after 36 months and 60,000 miles (96,560 km), which is a significant increase over its predecessor's 9 percent.
"As a brand, we are making big strides in improving residual values across our range. This will make our cars even more affordable, and lower the total cost of ownership for private and business buyers", said the Head of Cars at Honda UK, Phil Webb.