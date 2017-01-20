New Hyundai i30 Is Better Than Ever But Needs More Sparkle

As Hyundai’s new i30 starts to hit the European market, it becomes apparent that the Korean company simple wants more from its latest compact hatchback model.
The new design might not be the most exciting in the segment (not even close) nor the most characteristic, but it gives the new i30 an inoffensive appearance that hints at quality, more than ever before.
The same theme continues inside, with the materials being soft enough to compete with the biggest European names, the dashboard looking modern enough and the on-board tech features ticking almost every box needed for the segment.
It even comes with a new turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine, making 138hp (140PS) and 178lb-ft (242Nm) of peak torque, which can be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
The stiffer chassis comes with a fully independent suspension as well, in a bid to give the new Hyundai i30 a more pleasing character on the road, without sacrificing comfort. A wide array of driver assistance systems is also offered as standard and includes things like Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control.
So it sounds like the new Hyundai i30 has nailed it this time, but will all that impressive features be combined with the necessary character? Head to CarWow’s latest video review to find out.