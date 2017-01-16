New Hyundai i30 UK Range Detailed, Priced From £16,995

Hyundai UK announced range and pricing details of the new-generation i30 model, which is due to hit the local market on March 1st.
The new Hyundai i30 is perhaps the most important model of the Korean company in Europe as it aims to steal clients away from hatchbacks like the VW Golf.
To sweeten the deal, Hyundai will offer the new i30 with a wide range of standard safety equipment, including Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Hill Start Assist Control. DAB radio and Bluetooth will also be part of the standard equipment, regardless of the trim level.
Pricing for the new Hyundai i30 kicks off at £16,995 for the 118hp 1.0-litre T-GDi manual S petrol model which comes with 15-inch alloys, LED daytime running lights, four powered windows, steering wheel controls and driver height adjustment among others.
The SE model with the same engine starts at £18,695, adding a set of 16-inch alloys, front fog lamps, a 5-inch LCD touchscreen, rear parking assist, rear view camera and leather steering wheel. The SE trim level is also available with a 108hp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine.
The SE Nav trim level adds a navigation system, complete with an eight-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth with voice recognition and wireless phone charging, while customers can opt for the £1,000 Visibility pack which adds dual LED headlights, 17-inch alloys and dual zone climate control. The SE Nav trim is also the first one to introduce the new, turbocharged 138hp 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol engine which can be had either with a standard six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The range-topping Premium and Premium SE trim levels are not available with the 118hp 1.0-litre T-GDi engine. The new Hyundai i30 with the 138hp 1.4 T-GDi petrol and a six-speed manual gearbox can accelerate from zero to 62mph (0-100km/h) in 8.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 130mph (209km/h).
The fuel economy champion of the range is the i30 with the 108hp 1.6-litre CRDi diesel and a six-speed manual as it can return a combined 74.3mpg UK (3.8lt/100km) and 99g/km of CO2 emissions.
Customers will be able to choose between 11 different exterior colors, including the new solid Engine Red.