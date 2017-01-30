New Kia Rio Launched In The UK, Starts From £11,995 [33 Pics]

Kia is launching the fourth generation of its Rio supermini in the UK and announced the pricing and range details of the new model.
The new generation of the Kia Rio will be available only with the five-door bodystyle and comes with a stiffer body, thanks to the increased use of high-strength steel, compared to its predecessor.
For the first time in a Kia Rio, customers are offered the company’s latest turbocharged 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine which joins the revised versions of the 1.25-litre and 1.4-litre petrol units, as well as two versions of the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel.
The 1.0-litre T-GDi is offered with either 99 or 118hp, with the former returning a combined fuel economy of 62.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 102g/km while the more powerful version scores 60.1mpg and 107g/km in the same areas. However, the most frugal version remains the entry-level diesel model which is powered by a 76hp 1.4-litre engine and returns a combined 80.7 mpg UK and CO2 emissions of 92g/km.
Kia has worked hard on taking advantage the stiffer body by revising the suspension as well, with more rigid front struts and a raised rear torsion beam to improve stability, updated springs and shocks and finally a steering wheel with improved feel.
The new Kia Rio is also the first model in the segment that comes with Autonomous Emergency Braking as part of the model’s new driver assistance systems range which also includes a Lane Departure Warning system. Both systems are standard to ‘Grade 2’ models.
A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Android Auto, Apple Car Play and Kia’s Connected Services with TomTom. These include features like live traffic updates, weather reports, speed camera locations and local point-of-interest searches.
The new Kia Rio kicks off at £11,995 in the Grade 1 spec with the 1.25-litre petrol manual and ranges up to £17,445 for the limited First Edition model which is powered by the 1.0-litre T-GDi which comes with 17-inch alloys, a smart key entry system, stainless steel pedals, black and red faux leather upholstery and LED rear lights.