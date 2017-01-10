New Kia Stinger Shows Off Its Colors In Detroit

The 2018 Kia Stinger officially debuted at the Detroit Auto Show as easily one of the most important models in the Korean firm’s history.
While it won’t chase after huge volume sales, Kia believes it has the ability to rival the likes of the BMW 3-Series and 4-Series Gran Coupe, Audi A4 and A5, Lexus IS and Infiniti Q50. While we’ll have to wait and see if customers can be swayed into a Kia from the established alternatives, it’s no understatement to call the Stinger unlike any other Kia before it.
North American customers will receive two engine options; a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 255 hp and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) as well as a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6. This range-topping powertrain delivers 365 hp and 376 lb-ft (494 Nm) and will accelerate the model to 62 mph (100 km/h) in a brisk 5.1 seconds before topping out at 167 mph (269 km/h). Europeans will get a more frugal turbo diesel too.
The design of the Kia Stinger is also worthy of mention. The brand has clearly designed it to look as aggressive as possible and from some angles, it certainly makes some 3- and 4-Series models look rather bland. With that being said, the design is rather fussy, particularly at the front end with an overabundance of vents, grilles and air intakes.
The Stinger’s overall shape also reminds us of the A7 Sportback while the taillights, quad tailpipes and rear bumper bare some resemblance to the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Although pricing for the Stinger hasn’t been released, having it resemble more expensive and premium cars isn’t necessarily a bad thing.