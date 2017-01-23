New Lamborghini Aventador S Shows Its Versatility And Sheer Power In Two Dramatic Videos

We saw the official images, read all about the new features and got to spec it out with Lambo's online configurator, but now it's time to take a look at the new Aventador S in its natural habitat.
Detailed in two videos, Lamborghini's latest supercar invites enthusiasts to 'try to exceed themselves' and take pride of their 'ego', while also detailing its updated aerodynamics, versatile four-wheel drive system, the active suspension, and four-wheel steering, a first on a series production Lamborghini.
Compared to the regular Aventador, the new Aventador S adds 40 PS (39 HP) to the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated lump, which is now capable of pushing 740 PS (730 HP) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque to all four corners through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
With the extra muscle, the supercar's 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint drops to 2.9 seconds, while give it enough space, and the needle will eventually point to 350 km/h (217 mph).
If you're going to break the piggy bank and purchase Lamborghini's latest exotic machine, then get ready to pay $421,350 in the United States, £225,955 ($279,536) plus tax in the United Kingdom, while in Japan and China, prices including taxes, start from RMB 6,739,673 ($979,965), and 41,578,179 Yen ($362,701), respectively.