New Lexus LS Tries On A Coupe Suit, Think It Could Tackle The S-Class?

It only took a few days after the 2018 Lexus LS' world premiere in Detroit for someone to give the Japanese brand's next-gen luxury sedan a two-door Photoshop treatment.
As imagined here by X-Tomi, the LS Coupe would try to snatch some sales from the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, a task that seems a lot more difficult than just going after the sedan, which is probably why Lexus has no current plans for such a model.
Those looking into a Lexus flagship will have to settle either for the four-door LS, which will launch in no less than 90 countries, worldwide, and reach US shores by the end of the year, with pricing info to be announced close to that date, or better yet, the much more sportier and edgier LC 500.
The new Lexus LS offers a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that uses F1 tech and is good for 415 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, allowing for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint in 4.5 seconds.