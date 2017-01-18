New McLaren Super Series Model Teased, Will Feature 50 Percent More Downforce Than 650S

McLaren released the first teaser image of the highly anticipated successor to the 650S, letting us know in the meantime that it will offer an incredible improvement on aerodynamic efficiency over the current model.
The British supercar maker also confirmed that they will unveil the new Super Series model, which allegedly will go by the 720S suffix, on March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show.
Like the 650S, the new model will feature an active rear wing with airbrake functionality to secure balance when braking from high speed, with McLaren claiming that it will offer double the aerodynamic efficiency of its predecessor, with increased downforce and improved cooling among other highlights which will be revealed at a later date.
The rear wing will extend over the full rear width of the new supercar while there will be also a new dihedral door design that incorporates two separate air ducts within its structure; one will force air from the top of the door down into the radiators to cool the engine while the other will draw air out of the front wheel arch in order to increase downforce.
That last bit is another clue of what McLaren is going to offer, as spotted prototypes made a big impression with their lack of visible side air intakes, an unprecedented feature for a mid-engined supercar. McLaren is also believed to have prospective customers invited over for an early preview, according to a recent report.
“A range of advanced aerodynamic technologies contributes to maximum generated downforce over 50% greater than that of the McLaren 650S and ensures truly outstanding levels of grip and stability,” said Mark Vinnels, Executive Director - Product Development, McLaren Automotive. “We have also markedly improved cooling efficiency, with a 15% gain overall and a particular focus on airflow to the engine’s high temperature radiators through a unique new design of dihedral door.”
The new McLaren is reportedly going to use a heavily reworked version of the company's twin-turbo V8, now stretched to 4.0 liters of capacity, producing around 710hp (720PS). Other reports suggest the use of a hybrid system, similar to that in the P1. All we have to do is stay tuned, as we're literally days away of finding out every detail.
Renderings via Mark Antar & DriveTribe, prototype image via Petrol Ped, YouTube