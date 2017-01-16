New Mercedes-AMG E63 Range Goes On Sale In Germany, Starts From €109,837

Almost three months after it was officially unveiled, the new generation Mercedes-AMG E63 is now available for order in its home market, with others to follow soon.
Powered by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that pumps out 571 PS (563 HP) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, the AMG E63 is the most affordable member, carrying a starting price of €109,837 ($116,848). Despite being the entry-level model here, 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in a mind-boggling 3.5 seconds.
For €121,618 ($129,381), the more potent AMG E63 S becomes available, using the same lump as the aforementioned model but massaged to deliver 612 PS (604 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. This allows for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration to be made in just 3.3 seconds.
Both cars use a standard 9-speed automatic transmission that channels the output to the 4Matic AWD. Moreover, the eight-cylinder engine can shut down one cylinder bank with the cylinder deactivation system, improving fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in 'Comfort' mode.
Celebrating the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG E63 is the E63 S 4Matic+ Edition 1, an 'exclusive and distinctive offering', as the Germans state. This is available in design selenite grey magno paint finish, or the optional design night black magno, and features stripes across the side sill panels, special 20-inch forged wheels, and the AMG Night package.
Inside, it gets black Nappa leather upholstery with yellow stitching, color-coordinated upper part of the dashboard, center console, sports steering wheel, floor mats, and analogue clock, with an IWC design. There are also carbon fiber trim elements to enhance its sportier stance. Prices for the special edition kick off from €136,910 ($145,649).
All three models will arrive at dealers across Germany this spring.