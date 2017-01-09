New Mercedes-AMG GT C Gets A Stealthy 'Edition 50' Variant In Detroit

Mercedes-AMG have not only facelifted the GT family, but also expanded it by introducing the all-new GT C Coupe along with a special version of the latter named 'Edition 50' in Motor City.
Building upon the GT C Roadster that was unveiled last year and slotting between the GT S and GT R, the German sports car will launch later this year in a special Edition 50 flavor, designed to celebrate Mercedes-AMG's 50th anniversary.
While keeping the same 550hp and 502 pound-feet (681 Nm) of torque, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the regular GT C Coupe that allows for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 197 mph (317 km/h), the Edition 50 gets a series of bespoke features..
Elements that are specific to the Edition 50 model, which comes in both Coupe and Roadster models, include the designo Graphite Grey Magno special paint finish, black chrome exterior highlights, trim strips in the grille's air inlets, and molding on the rear diffuser and tailpipes. The cross-spoke AMG forged rims come to contrast these updates, while the rear is adorned by an 'Edition 50' badge.
Open the door and you will be greeted by a black and silver contrasting interior with exclusive Nappa leather trim with grey diamond-patterned contrast stitching and black AMG Performance steering wheel in full Dinamica microfiber with grey stitching and 'Edition' lettering.
Additionally, Mercedes-AMG offers the AMG Interior Night package as standard to emphasize the car's sporty character. This adds black-finished door sill panels, steering wheel spokes and paddle shifters, and complements the Exclusive Carbon Fiber Matte interior trim, AMG Black Piano Lacquer accents, silver seatbelts, black chrome trim and 'GT Edition 50' logo embossed in the headrests.