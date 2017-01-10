New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Will Have You Lusting For More

The third member in Mercedes-Benz’s fleet of elegant coupe models has debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in the form of the E-Class Coupe.
Pictured below in E400 4Matic guise, the E-Class Coupe slots between its C- and S-Class siblings and brings with it familiar styling and all the luxury trimmings and technologies found in its four-door brother.
Although Europe will get four models from launch, only the E400 in rear- and all-wheel drive configurations has been confirmed for the U.S. and Canada at this stage. Both use a 3.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine delivering 329 hp and joined by a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the E-Class Coupe is almost identical to the sedan but does include some special touches, including redesigned circular air vents. Elsewhere, the now-familiar 12.3-inch dual displays are available for the gauge cluster and infotainment system while all manner of luscious materials make the vehicle’s cabin a particularly inviting place.
Photos Carscoops.com/Zac Estrada