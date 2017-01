New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Production Starts In Bremen

PHOTO GALLERY

Mercedes-Benz' entry in the midsize coupe premium segment, the all-new two-door E-Class, has hit the assembly lines.Made in Bremen, alongside the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet , this is the fifth addition to the new E-Class family, after the China-only LWB sedan, the Saloon, Estate, and All Terrain off-road variant, which are already in production at the company's plant in Sindelfingen.", said the Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management, Markus Schafer. "Based on the same underpinnings as the four-door model , the new E-Class Coupe adopts the company's latest design language and offers all sorts of tech features, including a full digital display, full smartphone integration, driver assist systems, and partially automated driving. Several petrol and diesel engines will be on offer, including two future AMG models with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.Mercedes-Benz has opened the order books for the new E-Class Coupe , with the first examples to arrive to their new owners this spring.