New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe Production Starts In Bremen

Mercedes-Benz' entry in the midsize coupe premium segment, the all-new two-door E-Class, has hit the assembly lines.
Made in Bremen, alongside the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, this is the fifth addition to the new E-Class family, after the China-only LWB sedan, the Saloon, Estate, and All Terrain off-road variant, which are already in production at the company's plant in Sindelfingen.
"The production start of the E-Class Coupe is part of the ongoing rejuvenation of our model range, and continues our growth path", said the Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain Management, Markus Schafer. "During the start-up phase, we were able to benefit from the excellent collaboration between the plants in Sindelfingen and Bremen."
Based on the same underpinnings as the four-door model, the new E-Class Coupe adopts the company's latest design language and offers all sorts of tech features, including a full digital display, full smartphone integration, driver assist systems, and partially automated driving. Several petrol and diesel engines will be on offer, including two future AMG models with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
Mercedes-Benz has opened the order books for the new E-Class Coupe, with the first examples to arrive to their new owners this spring.