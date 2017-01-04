New Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi Reporting For Duty In London

After it was tested by real taxi drivers last June, at the VanExperience Live, the all-new Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi has been launched in the UK.
Developed by Mercedes-Benz Vans, the vehicle is available from £168 ($206) a week with a special offer that ends at the end of March and sees a £0 customer deposit and a £15,900 ($19,523) optional final payment, on a 48 month Agility agreement.
"We know that the London taxi fraternity has been waiting in anticipation for us to bring the new Vito Taxi to the market - our previous cab took the industry by storm and has sold in excess of 3,000 units since its launch in 2008", said the Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Managing Director, Steve Bridge.
With its ability to transport up to six passengers, and being fully-wheelchair accessible, the Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi is powered by a low-emission diesel engine, which is Euro 6 compliant and delivers 136 horsepower to the wheels, through a standard 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Additionally, it's also equipped with rear steering axle to meet the 25 feet (7.62 m) turning circle, which allows it to execute a U-turn in London's congested streets, with ease. Moreover, it comes with start/stop function for improved fuel consumption, electrically operated sliding doors on both sides, electrical nearside and off-side step, air conditioning, and others.