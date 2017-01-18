New MINI Countryman Available For Order In UK, Priced From £22,465

While MINI was busy showcasing the new Countryman JCW to the world on Tuesday, the company's UK arm released pricing for the rest of the Countryman family.
Available in eight different flavors, the 2017 MINI Countryman is available for order in Europe's largest right-hand drive market, where it carries a starting price of £22,465 ($27,386) for the entry-level grade with a manual gearbox.
Standard equipment includes satellite navigation system, Bluetooth, cruise control, Emergency E-call, and others, in addition to driver assist technology such as collision warning with city braking function. The latter can be extended to include the Driving Assistant, with camera-based active cruise control, pedestrian warning, high-beam assist, park distance control, rearview camera, and head-up display.
If you want to spend more, MINI offers several optional packs, which include the Media Pack (£950/$1,158), Yours Pack (£2,300-£1,825/$2,804-$2,225), Teck Pack (£2,090/$2,548), and Activity Pack (£850/$1,036). Perhaps the most interesting offering is the JCW Chilli Pack (£4,950-£4,250/$6,034-$5,181), which can only be specified to the 'S' models and comes with JCW aerodynamics kit, sports suspension and 18-inch wheels.
Powering the new MINI Countryman is a choice of four new engines. The petrol lineup includes the 1.5-liter three-cylinder with 136 PS (134 HP) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque, and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, in the Cooper S, which produces 192 PS (189 HP) and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque, while the 2.0-liter diesel engine can be had in two outputs: 150 PS (148 HP) and 330 Nm (243 lb-ft) of torque, and 190 PS (187 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).
Sitting at the top of the range, until the JCW hits the market at least, is the Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, the brand's first plug-in hybrid. It utilizes the 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine from the BMW 225xe to power the front wheels, while a synchronous electric motor pushes the output to the rear axle. The system delivers a combined output of 224 PS (221 HP) and 385 Nm (284 lb-ft) of torque.
MINI will start shipping the new Countryman in UK this February