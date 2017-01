New Mini John Cooper Works GP Reportedly Still A Few Years Off

Photo Gallery

Buyers in the market for a nimble-handling hot hatch could do a lot worse than a Mini Cooper S. Even better is the John Cooper Works version. But the ultimate in performance Minis is the John Cooper Works GP . And the Anglo-Saxon automaker apparently has every intention of bringing it back.Historically an end-of-the-line model, Mini introduced the first JCW GP in 2006 (before the second-gen R56 arrived), and the second in 2012 (ahead of the current third-gen F55 launched in 2014).Both featured stripped-out cockpits with no back seats as well as upgraded engines, brakes, suspension and other go-fast bits to make them the hardest-core iterations of their donor models.“The John Cooper Works GP is an important part of the Mini brand,” Mini chief Peter Schwarzenbauer told Autocar . “It has worked well for us in the past and I don’t see why it wouldn’t again in the future.”Given the usual timeframe, it may be several years before the new GP arrives – at which point an all-new Mini will be looming (uncharacteristically) large on the horizon.figures that won't happen until 2020, at the earliest.