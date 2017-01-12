New Nissan Micra Enters Production In Renault's Flins Plant

Nissan has returned the Micra production to Europe after a 7-year year break.
Assembled in Flins, France, at a plant operated by Renault, where the Clio and Zoe models are also being put together, the fifth generation of the small hatch will kick off deliveries in key European markets from mid-February, and the month after in the rest of the countries.
"The start of production for the all-new Micra is a moment to be celebrated, embodying the spirit of co-operation, which exists throughout the Renault-Nissan Alliance," said Nissan Europe's Chairman, Paul Willcox. "We have taken the European compact car segment to a new level, by focusing on what customers really want today and expect tomorrow."
Presented last fall in Paris, the new Nissan Micra has an exterior design influenced by the Sway Concept, and a fresh cabin with the latest driver assist technologies that include Blind Spot Warning, 360-degree camera system, high-beam assist, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Moreover, users can also connect their phones to the 7-inch infotainment system while a Bose premium sound system is available as an option.
When it will arrive at dealers across selected European markets, Nissan's new compact model will be powered by either a 0.9-liter turbo petrol unit, or a 1.5-liter diesel, both delivering 90 PS (89 HP) to the front wheels,with a 73 HP 1.0-liter petrol to join the lineup on a later date.