New Seat Ibiza: Looks Like First Official Photos Leaked

This year’s Geneva Auto Show in March will feature the word premiere of the new generation Seat Ibiza, but we won’t have to wait that long for our first look at the Spanish supermini.
These images come to us courtesy of Poland’s Motofilm on the eve of Seat’s launch event in Barcelona on Tuesday, January 31.
The exterior design is an evolution of the current Ibiza and is heavily inspired by the latest Leon – so much so that the uninitiated would probably have a hard time telling the new Ibiza apart from the Leon just by looking at the pictures without having a sense of its size.
Inside, from the single picture we have in our hands, it appears that Seat has given the Ibiza a less playful and more mature and premium look with angular lines and a large screen for the infotainment system dominating the center console.
* Developing Story