New 'Shooting Brake' Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo To Reach European Dealers This Year

At the Geneva Motor Show in early March, Porsche will unveil the Panamera Sport Turismo, adding some extra style and practicality to the Panamera family.
Set to look very similar to the 2012 concept, Porsche has high hopes that the Shooting Brake version of the luxurious five-door will prove especially popular in Europe.
Consequently, sales will commence across the Atlantic before 2017 comes to an end but at this stage, no U.S. release date is known.
During a recent interview with Car Magazine, Porsche’s director of sales and marketing for the Panamera, Dr Stefan Utsch, also said that the model will have a familiar design.
“It will have a very sharp design. I think we will offer the first bodystyle in this segment, with even higher usability,” he said.
In terms of engines, the Panamera Sport Turismo will receive all the same offerings as the standard model. As for an extended-wheelbase or ‘Executive’ model launching, the chances look quite low at this stage.
Renderings via RM Car Design, Concept Sport Turismo photos via Porsche