New Skoda Kodiaq Sportline Adds More Show With No Extra Go

Less than a day after Skoda unveiled the Kodiaq Scout, it's now time to take a look at a more dynamic version, named the Sportline, which will debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Differentiated by reworked bumpers on both ends, standard 19-inch wheels or optional 20-inch and black accents on the grille, mirror casings, side window trim and roof rails, the new Skoda Kodiaq Sportline may look faster, but it isn’t.
In fact, it comes with a choice of two petrol and two diesel units, with the range kicking off from the 1.4-liter TSI, producing 150 PS (148 HP), which is followed by the 180 PS (177 HP) 2.0-liter TSI. If fuel consumption is a concern, then you should check out the 150 PS (148 HP) 2.0-liter TDI, while the most potent offering is the same lump, massaged to deliver 190 PS (187 HP).
Just like the Scout, the Skoda Kodiaq Sportline comes with all-wheel drive standard across the range, and benefits from the Adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control, at an extra cost, and a wide range of driver assist systems that include Trailer Assist, blind Spot Detect, Rear Traffic Alert, Protect Assist, improved Front Assist, city Emergency Brake, and Pedestrian Protection, among others.
Based on the Ambition trim level, the latest addition to the Kodiaq family is equipped with sports seats, with electronic adjustment on the driver's side, Alcantara, silver-colored stitching, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, aluminum pedals, Maxi DOT display, ambient lighting, 9.2-inch Columbus navigation, Wi-Fi hotspot, and LTE module.