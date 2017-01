New Skoda Yeti Starts Taking Shape, 2018 Unveil Is Likely

PHOTO GALLERY

Almost 8 years have passed since Skoda presented the Yeti in Geneva, but a successor is in the pipeline.Believed to be introduced next year, the compact crossover's replacement was confirmed by the company's chief, Bernhard Maier, who spoke with, saying: "Maier may have not revealed much on the new Skoda Yeti, but we know that it will share many nuts and bolts with the Seat Ateca and Volkswagen Tiguan , including the MQB platform, powertrains and interior technology.Visually, the next Yeti should look more like a crossover and less like a van , with a sportier profile, slimmer lights and a front end inspired by the larger Kodiaq . It will also be more practical and roomier, with more generous space for passengers and their luggage, with a boot similar to the Seat Ateca at over 500 liters.The engine lineup will be in line with the rest of the crossovers made by the Volkswagen Group , and will include a selection of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Besides the usual 1.0-liter and 1.4-liter TSIs, and 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter TDIs, the new Yeti is also believed to come as a hybrid, using a 1.4-liter petrol engine and electric motor combination, which can produce up to 218 PS (215 HP) in the VW Tiguan GTE Lesser models will have to do with front-wheel drive, while more expensive variants will benefit from all-wheel drive and a new DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.In all likelihood, the new Skoda Yeti will be eventually joined by a jacked-up Scout version, while a more aggressive Sportline will probably top it.