New Skoda Yeti Starts Taking Shape, 2018 Unveil Is Likely

Almost 8 years have passed since Skoda presented the Yeti in Geneva, but a successor is in the pipeline.
Believed to be introduced next year, the compact crossover's replacement was confirmed by the company's chief, Bernhard Maier, who spoke with AutoExpress, saying: "It's not a surprise that there will be a successor for the Yeti. This is already in development, it looks beautiful and perfectly fits the brand."
Maier may have not revealed much on the new Skoda Yeti, but we know that it will share many nuts and bolts with the Seat Ateca and Volkswagen Tiguan, including the MQB platform, powertrains and interior technology.
Visually, the next Yeti should look more like a crossover and less like a van, with a sportier profile, slimmer lights and a front end inspired by the larger Kodiaq. It will also be more practical and roomier, with more generous space for passengers and their luggage, with a boot similar to the Seat Ateca at over 500 liters.
The engine lineup will be in line with the rest of the crossovers made by the Volkswagen Group, and will include a selection of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Besides the usual 1.0-liter and 1.4-liter TSIs, and 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter TDIs, the new Yeti is also believed to come as a hybrid, using a 1.4-liter petrol engine and electric motor combination, which can produce up to 218 PS (215 HP) in the VW Tiguan GTE.
Lesser models will have to do with front-wheel drive, while more expensive variants will benefit from all-wheel drive and a new DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.
In all likelihood, the new Skoda Yeti will be eventually joined by a jacked-up Scout version, while a more aggressive Sportline will probably top it.
Renderings courtesy of TheophilusChin