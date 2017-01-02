New Suzuki Swift Gains Two Accessory Packs In Japan

With only a few days left until the next generation Suzuki Swift goes on sale in Japan, the automaker introduced two new accessory packages.
Currently limited to its home market, the first one is called Elegant Style, and adds chrome bits on the front bumper, fog lamp housing surrounds and tailgate, and a special fuel cap cover, for a price tag that equals $1,153.
Japanese consumers can also order the new supermini with the Sporty Style pack, available as an option for the equivalent of $2,448. This adds a body-colored strip on the grille, black side mirror casings, a small roof-mounted spoiler and several other bits and pieces.
A quick reminder if you don't have time to check our story on the new Swift, the Japanese sub-compact model measures 3,840 mm (151.18 in) long, 1,695 mm (66.73 in) wide, and 1,500mm (59.05 in) tall, with a 2,450 mm (93.46 in) wheelbase. In Japan, the supermini is offered in seven trim levels, and three engine options, mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed automatic, or a CVT. It can also be had with four-wheel drive, at an extra cost.
H/T to IndianAutosBlog