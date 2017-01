New Suzuki Swift Gains Two Accessory Packs In Japan

PHOTO GALLERY

With only a few days left until the next generation Suzuki Swift goes on sale in Japan, the automaker introduced two new accessory packages.Currently limited to its home market , the first one is called Elegant Style, and adds chrome bits on the front bumper, fog lamp housing surrounds and tailgate, and a special fuel cap cover, for a price tag that equals $1,153.Japanese consumers can also order the new supermini with the Sporty Style pack, available as an option for the equivalent of $2,448. This adds a body-colored strip on the grille, black side mirror casings, a small roof-mounted spoiler and several other bits and pieces.A quick reminder if you don't have time to check our story on the new Swift , the Japanese sub-compact model measures 3,840 mm (151.18 in) long, 1,695 mm (66.73 in) wide, and 1,500mm (59.05 in) tall, with a 2,450 mm (93.46 in) wheelbase. In Japan, the supermini is offered in seven trim levels , and three engine options, mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed automatic, or a CVT. It can also be had with four-wheel drive, at an extra cost.