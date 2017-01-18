New Takata Injury Reported In Japan, Honda Fit Involved

A Honda Fit driver sustained minor injuries after the front passenger airbag inflated with excessive force, spreading shrapnel into the cabin.
The incident, which took place in Japan late last month, as Reuters reports, caused light burns to the driver's leg, and was confirmed by Honda. The automaker also notified Takata, and the parts supplier said that it was collaborating with the Japanese company in this event.
Takata's dangerous airbag inflators, which use ammonium nitrate and don't have a moisture-absorbing desiccant, can explode with excessive force in case of a crash and are responsible for 16 deaths worldwide, most of which in the United States, and for more than 150 injuries. The defective parts, which equip more than 100 million cars globally, have led to the industry's largest ever safety recall.
For attempting to conceal the deadly defect in millions of airbags, Takata pleaded guilty in the United States last week, and agreed to pay $1 billion in fines. The settlement sees the company paying a $25 million criminal fine, $125 million for victims, and $850 million to car manufacturers that suffered losses from the massive recalls.