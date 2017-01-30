New Toyota Supra Rendering Comes With FT-1 Concept Influences

Even as we're approaching closer to its presentation, Toyota remains tight-lipped about the upcoming Supra. Nevertheless, recent renderings show what we could expect from the re-born Toyota sports car.
Based on spy shots that emerged over the past few months, these digital images were posted on the SupraMKV forums showing the sports car with design influences from the FT-1 Concept on both ends along with a double-bubble roof.
We'll soon see how close or far off the artist is from the real Supra, as Toyota reportedly plans to preview the production car with a concept at this year's Tokyo Auto Show in October.
While we know that it will share its underpinnings with the upcoming BMW Z5, details on the engine lineup remain a secret. It has been speculated though that along with a range-topping hybrid powertrain, the Supra could also offer regular 2.0L turbo four and 3.0L V6 turbo engines.
The hybrid model is believed to benefit from Gazoo's racing technology, while also launching under the company's performance unit, either as the Gazoo Supra or Toyota Supra Gazoo.