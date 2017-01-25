New Volvo S90 And V90 Get Top Safety Ratings From Euro NCAP

Whereas the 2017 Ford Mustang failed to achieve a satisfactory rating in Euro NCAP's safety tests, Volvo's all-new S90 sedan and V90 wagon find themselves at the opposite end, with a 5 star rating.
Following in the footsteps of the XC90, which was the first vehicle from any automaker to score full points in the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Car to Car rear-end tests, the sedan and estate have become the first to score a full six points in AEB for Pedestrians.
Their success is due to the advanced City Safety system, which is offered at no extra cars on all Volvos, and works by identifying potential hazards on the road ahead, such as pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles, under certain situations.
The technology, which works both day and night, can avoid a possible fatal collision and was tested by Euro NCAP under three scenarios. The first two saw adults running into the road from both sides of the car, while the last one involved a child running from between two parked cars, from the passenger side, into the road.
"Safety has always been our key priority at Volvo Cars. The S90 and V90 5-star ratings and maximum points in the AEB testing procedures underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering a safe, enjoyable, and confident driving experience in our cars", said the Director of the Volvo Car Safety Center, Malin Ekholm.
By achieving top grades for the new S90 and V90, during the latest Euro NCAP's testing session, the automaker says it's on track to offer "deathproof" cars by the year 2020.