New VW Atlas To Start At Around $30,000, Top At $48,000

Despite its size, the Volkswagen Atlas SUV will be attainable in the United States with the brand confirming that entry-level versions will start at around $30,000.
The German marque confirmed the news during a press conference at the Detroit Auto Show while saying that the range-topping SEL Premium trim will be priced from near $48,000. At this stage, VW has yet to decide where it’ll price the R-Line Atlas, reports Car and Driver.
If the brand delivers on its expected prices, it will perfectly position the Atlas to go head-to-head with the likes of the Mazda CX-9, Hyundai Sante Fe, Honda Pilot, Ford Explorer and GMC Acadia all of which start from around $30,000 and can top out near the $50,000 mark.
In spite of its German heritage, the Atlas will be built in Chattanooga, Tennessee and rides on VW’s Modular Transverde Matrix (MQB) platform. Initially, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 238 hp will be offered alongside a 3.6-liter six-cylinder mustering up 280 hp. Both will be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
When VW releases full pricing details in the coming months, we also expect to learn more details about all the available trim options.