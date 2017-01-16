Newer, Larger And Tech-Improved Audi A1 Coming Next Year, Electrification Is Possible

As the current A1 is nearing the end of its life cycle, Audi is prepping its successor.
Underpinned by the MQB A0 platform, the second-generation supermini will be longer and wider than its predecessor, as Autocar reports. This will translate into more rear legroom and increased boot space, but due to its more generous proportions, it's unlikely that any weight will be dropped.
Moreover, the upcoming A1's structural rigidity is said to be improved with the new underpinnings, which use a hybrid construction that was first employed in the A8 flagship last decade, combining hot-formed steel and aluminum.
On the visual front, unsurprisingly, the next Audi A1 will look like a smaller A3, with the compact model serving as an inspiration for the shape of the lights, on both ends. Inside, it will get in-line with the rest of the newer models made by the brand with the four rings, and will be compatible with the Virtual Cockpit technology, while adding a Wi-Fi hotspot and smartphone integration.
Rumor has it that the most basic offering will use a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine, probably with more power than the current 94 HP, while the 1.4-liter petrol and 1.6-liter diesel turbocharged units are expected to be tweaked for the upcoming model. A hybrid will likely join the range, while the S1 will sit at the top of the lineup, with approximately 250 horsepower, paired to a four-wheel drive system.
Seat's Martorell plant, in Spain, will be assembling the next generation Audi A1, from 2018, as it was announced last year.
Note: Facelifted Audi A1 pictured