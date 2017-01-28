Next-Gen Audi A6 Coming Next Year With Prologue Looks

As the current A6 is moving closer to the end of its life cycle, Audi has a successor in the pipeline.
Set to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5-Series and Volvo S90, the premium midsize car is expected to be introduced sometime next year, and according to AutoExpress, it will move away from Ingolstadt's tiresome 'Russian doll' styling strategy.
The decision has been allegedly taken, and responsible for penning the upcoming Audi A6 is the company's new design chief, Marc Lichte, whom you may remember for coming up with the stunning Prologue Concept, more than two years ago. Some of the strong creases found on the study are expected to be adopted onto the next-gen A6, along with an updated version of the company's DRL signature lights, and some chrome bits.
Rumor has it that Audi is getting ready to drop most buttons from the cabin, as their functions will be controllable through two screens, integrated into the center console, which will probably benefit from the haptic technology. Moreover, despite looking different from the next generation A8, the upcoming A6 is expected to borrow some of the autonomous safety systems that will be introduced on the flagship.
Peel its skin away and you will find VW's MLB architecture, which combines CFRP, aluminum and high-strength steel, to save some weight compared to the current iteration. Additionally, the car is also expected to adopt the electric turbo from the SQ7, and the likely candidate for the job is probably the 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine. Other powertrains expected to join the lineup are the usual four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel units, along with a PHEV e-tron.
Once the four-door Audi A6 debuts next year, the Germans will complete the family with the five-door Avant and rugged-looking Allroad, before using the same underpinnings to create the next A7.
Note: Audi Prologue Avant Concept pictured