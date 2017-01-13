Next-Gen Ford Focus On Track For 2018 Debut With Electrification And Active Softroader Version

Ford will up the game in the compact segment by introducing a new generation of the Focus sometime next year.
Ford's next compact model will continue to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, Renault Megane and Opel/Vauxhall Astra, among others, but its dimensions are going to grow, which translates into a more spacious interior, as AutoExpress reports.
Under the redesigned skin, the new Ford Focus is said to keep the current platform, but with revisions to its suspension to improve comfort and handling. On the engine front, the vehicle should gain three versions of the 1.0-liter EcoBoost, joined by popular diesel options from the 1.5-liter, and the higher-output 2.0-liter TDCi.
Additionally, the new Ford Focus could very well go down the electrification path with a zero-emissions model, which will probably be welcomed into the family later on, alongside a possible hybrid.
Rumor has it that an Active version of the new Focus will have the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack in its sight, coming to supplement EcoSport and Kuga families. The crossover wannabe will be differentiated by additional body cladding and a jacked-up suspension, similar to the Fiesta Active.