Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG A45 Could Produce In Excess Of 400 HP

When it broke cover almost four years ago, the Mercedes-AMG A45 made headlines as the world's most powerful hot hatch.
Back then, its 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine produced 355 horsepower, but with the facelift came a power boost, too, to 376 HP, which allowed it to reclaim the title it had shortly lost to the Audi RS3.
However impressive it might be, it could very well be surpassed. The automaker has already confirmed working on an entirely new generation that will drop the current engine, since it's been basically drained out, AutoExpress writes.
The Mercedes-AMG engineers are currently working with "a blank piece of paper" when it comes to the new engine, as the brand's chief Tobias Moers confirmed, right before answering with "Yes, I think so", when asked if the power will be north of the 400 HP mark.
The next generation of the A-Class could also bring a lesser version of the A45 AMG, as there could be space between the range-topper and the A250 for yet another hot hatch to rival the likes of the BMW M140i and Audi S3.