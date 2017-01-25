Next-Generation Porsche Cayenne To Get Panamera Inspired Design

Soon after unveiling the all-new Panamera, Porsche has shifted its focus towards finalizing the development of the latest-generation Cayenne and if reports are to be believed, it will benefit from a much more stylish design.
When the Cayenne launched in 2002, it adopted a seriously bloated and highly controversial design. Thankfully, that was rectified in the SUV’s second-generation, particularly in facelifted guise. As for the third-gen Cayenne, well, it can be expected to look even better.
It is believed that the rear-end will be characterized by similarly thin, horizontal taillights and a light bar just like the one from the 2012 Panamera Sport Turismo concept and introduced into production with the new Panamera. This new rear fascia promises to give the latest Cayenne a much sportier exterior appearance.
Elsewhere, the new Cayenne is expected to receive prominent C-shaped vents on both sides with bold creases stretching along the flanks. The front meanwhile will adopt a hood similar to the Macan and incorporate similar oval-shaped headlights to the current model, says Auto Express.
Beyond its design, we know that the new Cayenne will be built on Volkswagen’s MLB platform already used by the Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7. Compared to today’s model, these new underpinnings will shed up to 200 kg (440 lbs) depending on the version.
In terms of engines, the 3.6-liter V6 and 4.2-liter V8s are expected to be replaced with forced-induction units.
A debut is tipped before 2017 comes to an end, meaning the Frankfurt Motor Show in September is a likely candidate.