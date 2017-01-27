Next Nissan-Z Model To Premiere As A Concept In Tokyo

Nissan will move one step closer to replacing the 370Z when it debuts its latest Z-car as a concept at October’s Tokyo Motor Show.
In production since 2009, the 370Z is in dire need of a comprehensive update and Car and Driver reports that’s exactly what it will receive.
On a styling front, the new Z concept will adopt a very edgy design language and draw on the 2017 facelifted GT-R for some inspiration, including its adopting of a gaping wide front grille. The proportions of the car will remain similar to the 370Z but a different roofline, tailgate and hood will make the new model instantly identifiable.
In terms of engines, it is reported that the model may receive three different options. These will start with an entry-level 3.0-liter V6 churning out 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque as well as the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport delivering 400 hp at 6,400 rpm and 350 lb-ft at 1,600 rpm. Both of these engines may be offered exclusively alongside a seven-speed dual-clutch seven-speed.
Nissan may then decide to top out the range with a hybrid variant. It is reported that such a version could use the entry-level V6 and mate it to an electric motor to lift power towards the 500 hp mark.
If this sounds like your perfect sports car then start saving, as it is due to arrive in showrooms by 2019.