NHTSA Investigating Jaguar Land Rover For Rollaway Risk

FCA isn't the only automaker whose vehicles are being investigated for risk of rolling away when parked. As it turns out, certain Jaguar Land Rover vehicles may be prone to similar problems.
According to Automotive News, the Office of Defect Investigation at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received seven reports of JLR vehicles rolling away after having been shifted into park – but without the parking brake engaged.
Five of those incidents reportedly resulted in injuries, including one individual who was pinned between the vehicle and a garage wall. As a result, the NHTSA opened on December 16 an investigation into the 2013 Jaguar XF and the 2012-14 Range Rover Evoque. If the investigation turns into a recall, JLR could be compelled to recall as many as 39,000 of those vehicles.
In a separate issue, JLR is also recalling certain 2016-17 Land Rover Discovery Sport and Evoque models for a suspension problem. According to the NHTSA's recall notice, 220 vehicles will need to have fasteners on their front lower control arms replaced.