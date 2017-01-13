Nissan Demonstrating Autonomous Driving Tech On British Roads

There may be a new generation Leaf in the pipeline, but until it breaks cover, Nissan has substantially modified the current one, fitting it with self-driving technology.
The zero-emission vehicle will demonstrate its autonomous driving abilities to government officials and technical and safety experts, who will be given the opportunity to test the technology on the streets of London, as of next month.
Nissan's latest announcement follows a visit to the brand's Technical Center Europe (NTCE) in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, by the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, who said:
"Government and industry are working together to build on our world class reputation for excellence as a leading location for automotive R&D and manufacturing. We want to see centers, like Nissan's here in Cranfield, continue to develop, making us a world leader in the development and testing of auto technology so we can anchor the next generation of vehicle manufacturing and its supply chain here in the UK."
A few years will pass until Nissan (and other automakers) will launch a fully autonomous car aimed at consumers, but until then, the company is getting ready to implement the semi-autonomous technology in the facelifted Qashqai and next generation Leaf, both of which have been officially confirmed to be "coming soon".