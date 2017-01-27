Nissan GT-R Driver Caught Doing 276KM/H (171mph) On A 100KM/H (62mph) Highway In Spain

The driver of a Nissan GT-R was caught going 176 km/h (109mph) over the speed limit on a highway in Almeria, Spain.
More specifically, the local police clocked the Japanese sports car doing 276km/h (171mph) on January 26, with the speed limit set at 100km/h (62mph) on that particular section of the motorway.
According to the Spanish law, the GT-R owner could face a crime against road safety which in turn can result into the loss of the vehicle’s registration, his driver’s license and either a heavy fine or imprisonment.
The accompanying photo came from the Policia's Facebook account, which is an unofficial page dedicated to members of the national security forces.
It’s important to note that speeding in Spain is considered a crime if police catches you speeding with more than 40km/h (25mph) over the limit.
The news came just a few months after a Mitsubishi Evo was caught speeding at 144mph (233km/h) on a 62mph (100km/h) highway in Tarragona, Spain, as reported by Periodismo del Motor.
