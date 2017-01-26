Nissan Juke e-Power Concept To Get Hybrid Power And New Design

At October’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan will present the Juke e-Power concept as the latest in its fleet of electrified models.
As the name of the concept implies, it will incorporate the same ‘e-Power’ hybrid powertrain as the Note e-Power from November 2016. That means that it will receive juice from a 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine joined by a power generator and an inverter.
Unlike most other electric vehicles with petrol-powered generators, Nissan’s e-Power system cannot be recharged or topped-up from an electricity socket. Instead, the small engine acts as the sole source of electricity.
Car and Driver asserts that the Juke e-Power concept will also get an overhauled exterior design inspired by the Gripz concept of 2015.
Although no confirmation has been given by Nissan, word has it that the Juke e-Power will reach the production line. However, it is unlikely to do so until the standard next-generation model arrives on the market.